Alundra Blayze Reacts to the Situation Regarding Mandy Rose’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze aka Madusa commented on Mandy Rose’s release from WWE during an appearance on Fightful.com’s Wrestling Perspective podcast.

“That question is brought up a lot, everyone has their own reasoning, everyone has their own decisions, and we are a product of our actions, let’s put it that way. Even with times changing, if Mandy chose to be a pro wrestler, sign with WWE, and get a second chance by going to NXT and reinventing herself, and she just ignited. She really came into her own, right? She was doing so good, and it was so beautiful to see. Her and I get along great, and I feel that if you’re under contract, you know what the rules are, if you want to try to push the envelope, you know what the ramifications are.”

“I’m not saying what she chose to do was wrong for Mandy, but perhaps maybe wrong for the contract. If you know you’re going into the contract and signing with a company with these rules and regulations of what you can do and what you can’t do, then you should know the rules, right? On the other hand, with her own fan page. I think it’s great to have side hustles. However, if you’re under a contract that owns your likeness, even though you’re using a different name, and you’re being presented in that way where it has effects on what you’re doing, a company has every right to, you know, have a standoff meeting and probably communicate with you once or twice, and then do what they need to do, or is it a double standard?”

“I’m just saying, men in general with this business, it still happens today, can get hung out by their balls sack and still get a second chance. If she got a warning, then she still continued to do it, and then she got fired, then shame on her. If you’re under contract, business is business. You know what you’re getting into period, unless she wanted to f it up, take her hiatus and go somewhere else, then that was her choice. We don’t know that, I don’t know that, you don’t know that.”

“I think there are things that still need to be changed. If it was a double standard, if there was no warning for her, guys get warnings in this business, and they’re still employed there, which is unfortunate.”

You can check out the complete interview below: