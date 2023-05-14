Alundra Blayze Takes Shots At Trish Stratus Over Recent WWE RAW Comments

Becky Lynch didn’t set the women’s scene in WWE back.

Trish Stratus did.

These are the words of a former women’s champion, WWE Hall of Fame legend Alundra Blayze (a.k.a. Madusa).

The women’s wrestling legend took to social media and reacted to the recent story line comments made by Trish Stratus on Monday Night Raw in a post on her Twitter page.

“Trish has set the women back and turned them into a sideshow after all the work I did to get the women respected and legitimize them as the superstars that they are,” she wrote. “Do you really think I literally threw that title in the trash without a plan of longevity and meaning?”

She added, “Trish brought in the blueprint that WWE used for decades that had to be UNDONE by the women who were inspired by men and the women that came before her. Trish made room for the Bella Twins and others, but I built a foundation for the 4 Horsewomen.”