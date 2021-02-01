Amanda Huber Comments On The New Day Paying Tribute To Her Husband At Royal Rumble

As noted, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, aka Luke Harper) with their custom ring gear at last night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Lee’s wife Amanda Huber took to her Instagram Stories and reacted to the tribute.
“My favorite people,” she wrote. “Words can’t express the love I have for these 3 incredible men I’m lucky to call my friends. Just, wow. I had no idea they were doing this gear and I’m in tears.”
Big E later revealed that The New Day is auctioning off their custom Royal Rumble gear with proceeds going to the Foodlink NY non-profit based out of Brodie’s hometown, which is Rochester, New York.
“The city of Rochester meant a lot to Jon. @FoodlinkNY is a Rochester-based nonprofit that’s dedicated to feeding those in need in the area. We’ll be auctioning off our Royal Rumble gear with all of the proceeds going to @FoodlinkNY,” he wrote.
Amanda reacted to the auction announcement and said she’s lucky to call them her friends.
“The men in The New Day are in a whole different league of humans. The kindness and thoughtfulness is astounding to me. I’m so beyond lucky to call them my friends,” she wrote. She continued, “Big E is a true gem of a person and I’ll never be able to accurately express my love and gratitude for him.”
The first piece of the gear is now live on eBay. Kofi’s jacket currently has a top bid of $2,025.00. The Brodie gear was designed by Johnathan Davenport of Design Mode Studios. You can see his concept art below.
Family forever. pic.twitter.com/r7JrJ2K7JZ
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) February 1, 2021
The first piece is live. We’ll just be putting these up one by one until they’re all sold. Once again, all proceeds go to @FoodlinkNY. https://t.co/RoBYWtZ3qm
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) February 1, 2021
The city of Rochester meant a lot to Jon. @FoodlinkNY is a Rochester-based nonprofit that’s dedicated to feeding those in need in the area. We’ll be auctioning off our Royal Rumble gear with all of the proceeds going to @FoodlinkNY.
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) February 1, 2021
Johnathan Davenport designed The New Day’s Brodie Lee tribute gear for tonight’s #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/5yWLAwZv5C
— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) February 1, 2021