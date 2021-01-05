Amanda Huber Wants Fans To Stop Creating A Divide Between WWE/AEW

Brodie Lee’s wife Amanda Huber took to her Instagram Story last night and posted a statement asking fans to stop trying to create a divide in pro wrestling, mainly between WWE and AEW it seems. Huber’s statement comes after WWE released their second Superstars tribute video to the former Luke Harper (Jon Huber) on Monday. While WWE opened all shows with a graphic in memory of Lee last week, they have released two videos of Superstars paying tribute to the former Bludgeon Brother. AEW changed last week’s Dynamite show to a Celebration of Life tribute show for the leader of The Dark Order.

Huber’s post included a photo of WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, taken from the tribute video WWE put out. Big E was close with her husband. She talked about why her husband left WWE, but also about what WWE gave him.

“In my husbands final moments, the people that surrounded my family were wrestlers. Companies didn’t matter. Please, I beg you. Stop trying to create a divide in wrestling. Support pro wrestling. Love pro wrestling. Live your life like Brodie. In a way that people speak like this,” she wrote, attaching the photo of Big E from the tribute video.

