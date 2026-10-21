Amazing Red Reportedly Signs TNA Contract Following Title Victory

TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer Amazing Red has reportedly signed a contract with the promotion following his successful return at Bound For Glory 2026.

According to PWInsider, the veteran high-flyer has finalized a deal to remain with TNA after capturing the X-Division Championship and receiving his Hall of Fame induction at the company’s recent pay-per-view.

Although TNA has not officially announced the signing, the report indicates that Red’s agreement is already in place. Red enjoyed a memorable night at Bound For Glory, beginning with his induction into the TNA Hall of Fame during the event’s pre-show. Later that evening, he returned to the ring and captured the vacant X-Division Championship, adding another significant accomplishment to his career.

The championship had previously been relinquished by Leon Slater, who exercised TNA’s “Option C” provision to exchange the X-Division Title for an opportunity at the TNA World Championship. Slater subsequently won the TNA World Championship, leaving the X-Division Title available for a new champion.

For Amazing Red, the victory marked his fourth reign as X-Division Champion and his first since 2010. Red was one of the defining performers of TNA’s original X-Division, helping establish the fast-paced, high-flying wrestling style that became a signature part of the promotion’s identity. His latest run also marks his first stint with TNA since 2011, bringing him back to the company where he achieved some of his greatest success.

The reported signing comes as TNA continues making moves to secure talent for its roster. Earlier this week, the promotion officially confirmed the signing of Shotzi Blackheart, while Director of Authority Santino Marella also agreed to a new contract.

Additional contract developments are expected in the coming weeks, with several TNA talents reportedly approaching the expiration of their current agreements before the end of 2026.

While fans await official confirmation of Red’s new deal, the reported agreement suggests that his Bound For Glory appearance was more than a one-night return.

With the X-Division Championship back around his waist, Amazing Red appears set to begin another chapter with the promotion he helped establish more than two decades ago.