Ambition:The AJ Alexander Story

“For me, there is currently no life outside of wrestling. I’m either studying some aspects of wrestling, training wrestling, traveling for wrestling or wrestling period.” -AJ Alexander

The 23-year-old grappler broke into the business just four and a half years ago, but considers himself “all-in” on his dream to make a name for himself as a full-time wrestler, putting in the long hours on the canvas to hone his craft during intense training sessions, as well as longer hours commuting from events most weekends.



“Simple, headline the Tokyo Dome,” was AJ’s direct response when asked about what his true goal is in an industry that was built on spectacle and pageantry.

The Tokyo Dome, also known as the Egg Dome, is one of the most famous venues in Japan and hosted many foreign guests throughout its more than thirty year history. When American music acts took their tour to Tokyo, they found themselves on stage in the Dome. When the MLB was welcomed into a country that has a lengthy history of baseball itself, the Tokyo Dome provided the field for the games. The historic building has an extended track record for combat sports as well, hosting numerous well-known events. Modern fans know the venue for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s annual Wrestle Kingdom spectacle, but puroresu was a staple there since it opened more than three decades ago. James “Buster” Douglas shocked the world when he overcame 42-1 odds from most of the sports books when he knocked out Mike Tyson to claim the world championship in 1988. During its heyday, the MMA league, Pride Fighting Championship drew some of its biggest crowds in the mid-2000s inside the building, with it not being uncommon for their mega shows to bring around 50,000 fans to the box office. Of course, wrestling legends like Muta, Chono, and several others thrilled audiences in the Tokyo Dome.

But, how did a youngster from a small town in Ohio formulate the idea that a sport could take him around the globe and cross international boarders?

As unique as his Japanese goals might be, AJ’s introduction to the genre of sports entertainment was very common. Similar to so many that develop a passion for the industry, the mat mayhem was staple for the Alexander family so AJ naturally followed suite.

“My family has always been lifelong wrestling fans, so naturally when I was born I just gravitated toward the sport. So much so that I seen these larger than life people and thought to myself I’d be there one day,” AJ said.

As time went on, he was totally invested in the genre and when the chance to be near the ring presented itself, AJ and his family attended small alphabet soup indy shows near their home just for the chance to see live wrestling. Seeing the local leagues gave AJ the thought that prehaps he could join the ranks of the pros, something that seemed like a far off dream when he sat in front of the television with his family when he as just a youngster. It took some research, but eventually AJ found Quinn Magnum, a 25-year pro that was an agile big man in the Pittbrugh area, before a series of injuries cut his in-ring career short, prompting him to work behind the scenes as an organizer for the past several years. Regarded as one of the most knowledge and respected figures of the steel city indy scene, Magnum has an extensive track record as a trainer as well.

“I did some research and came across Quinn Magnum’s training in Pittsburgh where I was able to meet people like Quinn and Lee Moriarty who just want to see the business as a whole succeed. They helped me so much and they continue to do so today,” Alexander explained.

It wasn’t just the allure of international fame and incredible athleticism that provided fuel for AJ to seek out that training center, there were aspects that were much more personal to his journey.

“My inspiration stems back to my best friend, Emily Sams, throughout my high school days when we’d discuss our dreams and aspirations. She’s the one who told me to chase the Tokyo Dome with everything I have. She ended up passing away on May 23rd, 2015. As I got into wrestling training, I learned of Joshi wrestling and immediately was pulled in by Hana Kimura. We were around the same age, doing what we loved, with similar dreams. I could only ever dream of meeting her as I studied her character work, her in ring work, just everything about her. Then she passed away on May 23rd, 2020, exactly five years to the day of Emily. It’s tough, but I need to succeed for them,” Alexander said.

Magnum’s no-nonsense approach provided his students with a solid foundation, and AJ cites his guidance as key to his aspiring career. From the first day he stepped foot into a wrestling ring, Alexander felt at home. At times, he found himself stumped as new concepts were introduced, but through consistency and diligent studying, he completed the training to prepare for his pro debut in 2018. A true mentor that those that put the trust in him to safely learn the craft, Magnum remains a resource for his students even after they establish themselves on the indy circuit.



“Quinn has been so helpful to my career, I still turn to him on occasion to have him watch and break down a match. One of the hardest things to learn was to do everything left handed and I’d probably say clotheslines. I couldn’t learn a clothesline to save my life. At this point in my career, I’ve been able to sit down and obtain a lot of advice from a lot of people,” AJ added.



Since that time, AJ spent the past three and a half years zigzagging around the tri-state area, competing for everything from packed crowds to sparsely-attended events. He sees every opportunity to step through the curtain as an chance to gain valuable learning experience, taking something away from every match. His athleticism and energetic presentation are blended with his tedious studying of Japanese and lucha libre footage to create an in-ring style that made him a standout among the grapplers of the region.



“Wrestling for different promotions is amazing. You get to met new fans, grow your own brand, and work with new people. I’ve very recently started breaking way out and getting booked outside of the Pittsburgh area. I think I have some international dates coming up so those are some exciting opportunities coming up,” he remarked.



During his time working the independent scene, AJ has also impressed some of the veterans of the scene, including an athlete that Alexander once watched as a fan at those small-time shows in his hometown years ago.



“I remember meeting AJ in 2019. It was the first time I had stepped foot in a locker room in 6 years and I was making my rounds in the locker room and introduced myself to him. He had a look of shock in his face and asked if I was Dash Bennett. He then proceeded to tell me that he grew up watching me in his hometown. I grew up in the neighboring town of Wheeling so I instantly felt a bond with him, seeing as how few people from that area made it into the business. Aside from that, every time I said goodbye to him after a show he would call me his hero. That, as you can imagine is very humbling, so I tried to take a special interest in him and help where I could. I’m still waiting for the day where I’m able to share the ring with him as either a partner or opponent,” said Dash Bennett, a pro with more than 20 years of experience.

The Tokyo Dome might be a lofty goal, but one thing is for sure, AJ Alexander will give himself a chance through his determination, dedication and ambition for the sport.

