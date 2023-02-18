An “Important Announcement” Will Be Made by Tony Khan on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan will make a “important announcement” on Dynamite this Wednesday night.

There are no hints as to the nature of this announcement. Along with Khan’s announcement, the following were announced for Dynamite on this week’s Rampage:

The AEW All-Atlantic Championship will be defended by Orange Cassidy against Wheeler Yuta. That match was set up during Rampage when they confronted each other during a backstage segment.

The Acclaimed will compete against Big Bill and Lee Moriarty on the show.

The events of this week’s Dynamite main event will be continued on next week’s show, with Saraya facing Skye Blue.

Christian Cage will sit down with Tony Schiavone for an interview after making his return this week and attacking “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry.

Bryan Danielson will appear to discuss his upcoming World Title Ironman Match with MJF.

The Tag Team Battle Royal will also take place at Dynamite to determine who will fill one of the two remaining spots in the Four-Way Tag Title Match at Revolution. As previously announced on Rampage, Aussie Open vs. Top Flight has been added.