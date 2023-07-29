Update On Reports Of Possible Backstage Issues In The AEW Women’s Division

Fans have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the amount of depth in the AEW women’s roster for years now.

Following Wednesday’s Dynamite, fans on social media focused on the lack of matches featuring female talent. Most weeks, the women will have one Dynamite match scheduled, while the men will have several.

AEW booked Britt Baker in a short match on the July 19th Dynamite as the promotion felt they needed at least one women’s match on the show or face backlash.

In a tweet from earlier this week, independent wrestler LuFusto dropped a hint that there may be problems behind the scenes with the women’s roster. She wrote, “It’s cute how people blame booking for a bad women’s division. Talent with too much power; talent denigrating each other; talent trash-talking potential employees so they never get in as soon as they walk in… It starts here. – The one you called FN French Canadian a**hole”

During a Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked about LuFusto’s tweet.

Sapp said, “Yes, there is truth to it. There is somebody that tried to hold her (LuFisto) down, that talked trash about her. There’s a lot of trash talking within that locker room. It’s something that I’ve constantly heard about over the last couple of years. I can’t point fingers and say who. A lot of people pointed the finger at Britt [Baker] and said, ‘You talked trash about Thunder Rosa’. Listen, there’s a lot of it that goes on there.

“I will say this about Britt – Britt experienced some stuff that nobody should ever have to go through, and I understand why she’s got her guard up in that sense. But the LuFisto thing – LuFisto, among people that work with her and have worked with her, she just holds some of the highest respect. And there was a not-so-good situation that I am of the belief emerged from a ton of miscommunication that didn’t help her out when she came in there. Because it was supposed to be for a lot more than what she was brought in and ended up doing. At least as it was relayed to me and relayed to her, and I mean this from the April show last year where she worked Dark (Elevation), she worked like a three-minute six-woman tag. There had been people that I talked to that claimed they were going to be looking at her as a potential coach, and then when I followed up and said, ‘Oh, what happened there?’, they’re like, ‘I don’t know’, and then I was told no meeting happened, anything like that.”

Sapp also said the following about women possibly being frustrated with the state of the women’s division:

“A lot of the women are. But there’s also a lot of people who are very aloof and like, ‘Ah, why bother’ type of stuff, and obviously, you’re never gonna win those people over no matter what. You’re just never gonna win those people over.”