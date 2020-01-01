Andrade Addresses His WWE US Title Victory

Andrade recently did an interview with NYPost.com and here are the highlights.

Andrade on advice he received from Charlotte Flair: “When I won the title at Madison Square Garden, she told me [I needed] something different to enter with the title. You hold the title to a different side or in the middle so people can remember this and have familiarity with the title. You now are the champion.”

Andrade on beating Mysterio to capture the US title in MSG: “Rey Mysterio is a legend in Mexico and MSG is one of the most famous arenas in the world, to win the title is many dreams [for me]. Winning the title, that was my opportunity. Now is my moment. When I held the US title, the most important thing is Rey Mysterio is a legend and idol in Mexico. I won a title versus Rey Mysterio, it’s incredible.”

On Zelina Vega: “She’s great, she’s helped me many times and she’s been awesome in my corner.”