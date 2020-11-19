Andrade And Zelina Vega Give Thanks To Each Other For WWE Time Together

Andrade took to Twitter today to thank Zelina Vega for their success together now that she’s no longer with WWE. Andrade thanked Vega and posted a photo to Instagram, taken back during a WWE tour of South America a few years back. Vega responded today and thanked Andrade back, writing:

“Thank you for everything @AndradeCienWWE [fist emoji] being with you will forever be one of the highlights of my career. Both professionally and personally. You’re one of the best in the world and it was an honor. Te quiero mucho hermano [folded hands emoji] #tranquilo”

Vega was released on November 13 for reasons related to WWE’s new third party edict.

Here are their full posts: