Andrade Calls Out Dave Meltzer and Meltzer Responds

As previously noted, Charlotte Flair called out F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer over an audio clip of him discussing her “suspension” from WWE television.

Charlotte’s fiance and former WWE star Andrade also called out Meltzer and Meltzer responded:

If you actually listened to the entirety of what I said, it was that men in wrestling are allowed to headline in their 40s and 50s and women aren't, and that is unfair, and in a cosmetic business it's harder for women. I was saying that how that was unfair. https://t.co/Wyxgw8zfNd — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 24, 2021