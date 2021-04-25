Andrade Calls Out Dave Meltzer and Meltzer Responds

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As previously noted, Charlotte Flair called out F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer over an audio clip of him discussing her “suspension” from WWE television.

Charlotte’s fiance and former WWE star Andrade also called out Meltzer and Meltzer responded:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR