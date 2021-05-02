Andrade Calls Out Kenny Omega For A Match During Promo At AAA Event

Former WWE star Andrade cut a promo during Lucha Libre promotion AAA’s Rey de Reyes event. Twitter account @LuchaBlog recapped what was said:

Kenny Omega is a Canadian wrestling in the US, and Andrade says the AAA title needs to be on a Mexican in Mexico.

HIs idea: Omega vs Andrade for the belt at TripleMania.

