Andrade Comments On WWE Release Reports

Andrade says the reports on his WWE status are true. As noted last week, it was revealed that Andrade requested his WWE release while backstage at the March 8 edition of RAW. It was later reported that he looked “absolutely miserable” while at the taping. This was revealed after Andrade dropped the “WWE” from his Twitter handle and removed WWE from his bio.

Andrade tweeted the following to make his first comments on the reports this morning:

“The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo [folded hands emoji]”

It was reported last week that WWE would not be granting the release, but things could change. Andrade is still on the RAW roster as of this writing.