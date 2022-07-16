Andrade El Idolo Addresses His Injury Status

In recent months, a number of AEW stars have been sidelined due to injuries.

Penelope Ford was most recently added to the list, and now another AEW talent is currently out of action. Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks had a scare on Wednesday night when he sustained a stinger during the triple threat tag team title match on Dynamite.

It’s also been revealed that Andrade El Idolo is currently injured, AEW President Tony Khan said in response to a fan who asked why he wasn’t wrestling more and why he was serving as a manager on Friday’s Rampage on Twitter.

“He’ll be ringside for Private Party vs Lucha Bros on AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, he’s been hurt since the classic vs Rey Fenix 3 weeks ago,” Khan tweeted. “He got Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen to help him tonight, & Lucha Bros both still want a piece of Andrade and Rush too.”

Andrade later gave some encouraging news by indicating that his injury is not serious on Twitter in response to questions about his condition.

He wrote, “Nothing serious. I have inflammation in my ankle, it is because I have been in the business for almost 20 years!!!”

Injured wrestlers include Jungle Boy, CM Punk, Darius Martin, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and more.