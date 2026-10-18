Andrade El Idolo Explains Why He Left AEW In 2023

AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo appeared on Close Up with Renee Paquette to discuss various topics, including his departure from the company in late 2023 and his return to WWE.

El Ídolo said, “So personally was good, but professionally is a little sad because when my contract was expired in this moment so I need to pick a decision like I need to go for my personal life because I was married in this moment or my professional life. So I pick my personal life and need to make a decision, but I went with Tony [Khan] and say, ‘Thank you for the opportunity the contract expire, and I hope see you in the future, and I need to move so for my personal life, or for myself no for a better relation.’ So I always had good relationship with AEW.”

On getting another opportunity to rejoin AEW:

“So now when now in this second opportunity or Tony give me this opportunity to back to AEW. So and you say yes, now is the moment to show who I am. They know how I need to pay Tony with my work in the ring. This is why I want to defend this title. This is why I am here. This I want to help the people in the locker room. I want to stay close with the like we say, with the boys. Play with the boys. I try; I am here to help the company. They want the best for this company. They want the best for me. I want to represent this company very well. This is how I need to pay Tony for this second chance, second opportunity.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.