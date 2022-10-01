Andrade El Idolo Must Leave AEW if He Loses on Live Rampage Next Week

Backstage at Friday night’s AEW Rampage, there was a brawl that set up a mask vs. career match for next week’s live show.

Preston “10” Vance must unmask next week if he loses, but if Andrade El Idolo loses, he must leave AEW, as announced on Friday night’s show. Andrade has been trying to convince Vance to join his stable for weeks, and he made another attempt this week on Rampage. The fact that next week’s Rampage is the anniversary of Brodie Lee’s last match makes it unlikely that Vance will win.

Following the live AEW Rampage next week, Battle of the Belts will air live at 11 p.m. eastern. The show was rescheduled for Friday night to avoid competing with WWE Extreme Rules.

