Andrade El Idolo Reacts To AEW Collision Viewership Reports

As PWMania.com previously reported, the July 1st, 2023 episode of AEW Collision attracted 452,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the P18-49 demo.

Collision’s numbers are higher than initially reported due to DVR viewers.

Andrade El Idolo of AEW responded with the following statement:

“I respect all the talent of all the AEW brands, remember if they respect me, they will always receive my respect. because they all work hard to earn a place. I am AEW collision and I love the looker room, we have only 3 weeks on television and we have achieved in 3 weeks what other brands have in 4 or less years, I love wrestling like all of you and the more competition we have, all this is better for the company, but I would love that the people who were in charge of preparing the first AEW Collision show in Chicago, those people are in charge of doing all the shows week after week.

We have a lot of top talent, you will never imagine ANDRADE THE IDOL VS SAMOE JOE, CM PUNK, FTR, MIRO DAY, SCORPION, THE BULLET, RICKY STARKS, HOBBS, and more talent that I could forget. Thunder Rosa’s comeback will be great imagine her beating up julia hart and getting my mask back and maybe having our own championship that CM PUNK never lost.”