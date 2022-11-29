Andrade El Idolo Reveals That He Had Surgery for a Torn Pectoral Muscle

Andrade El Idolo is recovering from pectoral surgery and everyone at PWMania.com wish him the best.

Andrade revealed on Instagram that this is his first surgery and that he tore his pectoral muscle a few months ago.

Andrade stated that when the tear occurred, he wanted to finish his match and continued to work because he enjoys his job. There was no timetable for returning to the ring. Andrade has been sidelined since September.

Andrade also included a clip from the 8/17 Dynamite with the Trios match between himself, Rush, and Dragon Lee against The Elite, indicating that the injury occurred at that time.

Here is his statement regarding the surgery:

“My first surgery I can’t believe it happened. A few months ago, I tore my pectoral muscle. Thanks god! I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr. #andrade #elidolo 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼”

El Idolo has not wrestled since the 2022 AEW All Out PPV on September 4th.