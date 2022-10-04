Andrade El Idolo Says He Had a Backstage Issue With Sammy Guevara

Eddie Kingston isn’t the only AEW wrestler who has clashed with Sammy Guevara, as Andrade El Idolo also stated that he had issues with the former TNT Champion.

A few months ago, when Guevara returned backstage from a promo segment, Kingston confronted Guevara, and things quickly escalated into a physical altercation between the two of them.

During the promo, Guevara called Kingston a “fat piece of sh**,” which caused Kingston to take offence. Kingston believed that the match would be meaningless if a “fat piece of sh**” beat him, so he took issue with Guevara’s comments. When they were backstage, Kingston yelled at Guevara, who responded by smiling at him. Kingston then turned his back to Guevara and performed a pie face. Kingston was given a two-week suspension for his behaviour. Kingston and Guevara have both moved on from the situation at this point.

During an interview with Más Lucha, Andrade discussed the lessons he took away from the backstage brawl at AEW All Out that led to the suspension of The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson), Ace Steel, and CM Punk. In addition to that, he related an incident in which Sammy had become angry with him for hitting too hard in the ring.

“I learned about the gossip initially via social media with many headlines saying “The guy fought this guy” and all that. Everyone usually stays in the same hotel on Wednesday for Dynamite until the Thursday after. I trained in the gym and then a guy reached out to me and asked if I had heard about the altercation and I was like “What? When? What happened?!”. I learned that there was an issue between Kenny (Omega) & CM Punk. The two of them have always greeted me well, and I got nothing bad to say about them, and the same thing goes for The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). They are all good with me, but I did have one issue with a wrestler. I am going to say his name, it was Sammy Guevara. I had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard. It’s wrestling, solve it in the ring. If I hit hard, hit me hard too. I learned that he came in and that he accused me like a little girl. After I learned about it, I spoke to him and asked if he had an issue with me, but he said he did not and that’s all there was to it. It’s funny because not even in WWE. For example, Sheamus likes to hit, and all my respect for him because he loves to hit hard and loves the strikes. He is wild. Even The Miz likes to throw strikes. Not even John Cena complained about me, so if he did not complain, imagine this kid who is just starting, but there’s that.”

On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage airing on Friday, Andrade is scheduled to compete against Preston “10” Vance in a Mask vs. Career Match. As PWMania.com previously reported, Andrade also spoke about his role in AEW.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(H/T to Fightful for the transcription)