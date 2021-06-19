Andrade El Idolo Says Him and Vickie Guerrero Have A Surprise

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On the June 18th edition of AEW Friday Night Dynamite, Jim Ross conducted an interview with Andrade El Idolo. During the segment, Andrade teased that him and Vickie Guerrero have a surprise:

For what it’s worth, Andrade’s former manager Zelina Vega tweeted the following shortly after the interview aired:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR