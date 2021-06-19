Andrade El Idolo Says Him and Vickie Guerrero Have A Surprise

On the June 18th edition of AEW Friday Night Dynamite, Jim Ross conducted an interview with Andrade El Idolo. During the segment, Andrade teased that him and Vickie Guerrero have a surprise:
The Voice of Wrestling @JRsBBQ sits down with @AndradeElIdolo
Tune into @tntdrama to watch #AEWDynamite now! pic.twitter.com/h4PC80tpIN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2021
For what it’s worth, Andrade’s former manager Zelina Vega tweeted the following shortly after the interview aired:
Hmm 🤔
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) June 19, 2021