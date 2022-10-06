Andrade El Idolo Sent Home From AEW Dynamite After Altercation With Sammy Guevara

A report out from TMZ has indicated AEW star Andrade El Idolo have been sent home following an altercation backstage at tonight’s Dynamite TV taping with Sammy Guevara. They went at each other throughout the week in interviews and social media which apparently led to the confrontation.

As per TMZ – “Sources tell us words were exchanged, and then things turned physical. Sammy allegedly pushed Andrade, and punches were thrown, according to our sources. It’s unclear if anyone was hit.”

TMZ’s sources are adamant the altercation was not part of an AEW storyline.

There is reportedly heat towards Guevara for publicly airing personal/private issues, and things boiled over at the arena.

Andrade took to Twitter shortly after the confrontation and posted “Respect me and I’ll respect u.”

Tony Khan had announced earlier that Andrade is no longer scheduled for Friday’s Rampage.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com as more develops.