Andrade El Idolo Shares Photo With Undertaker Backstage At “Ric Flair’s Last Match” Event

Andrade El Idolo got some kind words from a respected familiar face at a recent high-profile event.

The AEW star and husband of WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair met with The Undertaker backstage at the JCP Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match special event last weekend.

As noted, “The Dead Man” was sitting front row with fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley at the show, which featured the in-ring comeback of “The Nature Boy” at the event in Nashville, TN.

On Thursday, the AEW performer released a photo that he took with “The Phenom” backstage at the show last Saturday evening.

“Never imagine it,” the caption to the photo read. “Thank you for your words, Sir.”

Check out the photo via the tweet embedded below courtesy of Andrade El Idolo’s official Twitter page.