Andrade El Idolo Shows Interest In Working Matches For AAA

Another AEW star may be heading to AAA in the near future to work some gigs there.

Nothing has been confirmed, but according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Andrade El Idolo has shown interest in working for AAA.

Tony Khan has given Andrade permission to work elsewhere on dates that do not clash with AEW, according to Dave Meltzer. Andrade is not currently booked for anything with New Japan Pro Wrestling or CMLL, two companies he expressed interest in working with years ago.

Andrade returned to television a few weeks ago as part of the Collision series, and he’s been feuding with The House of Black after they attacked him and stole his mask. Andrade has clearly been working hard to improve his English promotion abilities, as evidenced by the video below.