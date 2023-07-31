Andrade El Idolo Wants Malakai Black Match At AEW ALL IN 2023

Andrade El Idolo knows who he wants to stand across the ring from at AEW ALL IN 2023.

On Monday, the popular AEW star took to Twitter after his third straight victory in three weeks over two of the three male members of The House of Black on AEW Collision.

El Idolo defeated Buddy Matthews on the inaugural episode of Collision before moving on to defeat Brody King the next week. This past Saturday night, he went 3-0 against the AEW Trios Champions with another win over Matthews in a ladder match.

At AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27, Andrade El Idolo wants Malakai Black.

“I want the next one,” El Idolo said. “I would like to see you face to face at All In London because you are European and it is with your people. Mexico vs Netherlands.”

