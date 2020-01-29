Andrade Makes First Social Media Post Since Being Suspended By WWE

WWE United States Champion Andrade took to Instagram today to issue his first public comments since being suspended for his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy.

“Never quit because things got tough, remember where you come from and where you are going,” Andrade wrote, including similar comments in Spanish and ending the message with three fist emojis. The post was made from Gomez Palacio, a city in Durango, Mexico.

As noted, WWE officially announced on Tuesday that Andrade has been suspended for 30 days due to the Wellness Policy violation. He was written off TV during Monday’s RAW after Humberto Carrillo dropped him on the exposed concrete at ringside with a DDT.

Below is Andrade’s full IG post: