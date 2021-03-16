Andrade Not Backstage For RAW, Rhea Ripley RAW Debut Teaser Video

– Andrade was reportedly not backstage at last night’s WWE RAW taping, according to PWInsider. Andrade has not been backstage for most recent RAW shows, but he did attend last week’s show, where he asked for his WWE release. The latest word is that WWE has denied the release request.

– Below is the latest RAW “coming soon” teaser vignette for Rhea Ripley’s main roster call-up from WWE NXT. There is still no word on when Ripley will make her official debut, but it should be soon. As seen below, Ripley tweeted that she is patiently waiting to make her arrival.