Andrade Possibly Losing WWE U.S. Championship Soon

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reports that Andrade could be losing the WWE United States Championship shortly after he returns from his wellness policy suspension on 2/27 at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Barrasso reported the following:

From everything I have been told by contacts within WWE, the recently suspended Andrade’s days as the United States champion are numbered. (His 30-day wellness policy suspension expires on Feb. 27.) A hair-vs.-mask match against Rey Mysterio would have been special, but the more pressing question is whether he will even make it to WrestleMania as the United States champion.

