Andrade Possibly Losing WWE U.S. Championship Soon

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reports that Andrade could be losing the WWE United States Championship shortly after he returns from his wellness policy suspension on 2/27 at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Barrasso reported the following:

From everything I have been told by contacts within WWE, the recently suspended Andrade’s days as the United States champion are numbered. (His 30-day wellness policy suspension expires on Feb. 27.) A hair-vs.-mask match against Rey Mysterio would have been special, but the more pressing question is whether he will even make it to WrestleMania as the United States champion.