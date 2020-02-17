Andrade Posts Message For WWE Return, Rhea Ripley On Raw

– NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is scheduled for tonight’s Raw in Everett, WA according to PWinsider. Ripley vs. Charlotte is now confirmed for WrestleMania so expect the two to appear on NXT and Raw until the match happens in April.

– Andrade tweeted a message and gym selfie this morning as he trains for his return from the WWE Wellness suspension later this month on 2/27 at Super Showdown.

He tweeted, “Support me, motivate me or get out of my way. I start the week and you ? #Andrade #FaceOfLatinos #MyTime #Diez”

The full tweet can be seen embedded here: