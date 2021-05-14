Andrade Reportedly Talks With AEW

Andrade has reportedly had talks with AEW. There’s no word yet on how far the talks have gone, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has confirmed that the two sides have talked recently.

Andrade was released from his WWE contract back on 3/21. He was not under a 90 day non-compete and was free to sign with any other promotion as soon as WWE released him.

Andrade will team with Rush, Bestia del Ring & a mystery partner vs. PJ Black, Matt Taven & 2 mystery partners for Federación Wrestling on Saturday 6/19. Andrade will then wrestle Alberto El Patron on Saturday 7/31 at a wrestling event in McAllen, TX.