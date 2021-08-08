Andrade Reportedly Wants Ric Flair and Charlotte To Join Him In AEW

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Ric Flair possibly joining AEW:

“So I don’t know that he’s going to AEW, but I can’t imagine him not being in AEW, especially right now. You know, the way the situation is, I just can’t even imagine him not being there. Now, I don’t know. Here’s the thing, though. I don’t know what the terms of the release are. Because I don’t know that Vince [McMahon] really wants him with AEW so quickly. I don’t know, like how long the non compete is.”

Meltzer also brought up how Andrade wants his fiance and future father-in-law working with him in AEW:

“Andrade has told people that he wants the whole family there. And by the family, it’s, you know, RUSH, Bestia, Dragon Lee, him, Ashley [Charlotte], Ric, that’s what he wants. Ashley, you know, I don’t know her. I’m certainly not going to speak for her, I sense that she’s that she wants to be in WWE, that it’s the big leagues to her.”

“I mean, it would be a big perception get. And I also don’t know when her contract ends. And believe me, I have been asked when her contract ends by many inside people, not in AEW but reporters, because what I just told you is something that everyone is talking about, because everyone knows that story. So that’s another one. You know, I mean, I don’t expect that she’s gonna leave. But you know, it is something that every reporter worth their soul has must have heard, because I hear it all the time.”