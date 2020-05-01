Andrade Shoots Down Internet Rumor

There is a rumor going around that Andrade brought Charlotte Flair with him to meeting with Vince McMahon to discuss getting a main event push and that McMahon “closed the door” on them. Andrade shot down this report with the following message on Twitter:

“That is a lie. I never went to speak with anyone especially not with my fiancee. But it sounds good.”

Andrade has been on WWE television regularly since the Coronavirus pandemic began and has reportedly been taking English lessons in an effort to improve his promos.