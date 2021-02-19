Andrade Teases NXT Return

There’s now speculation on Andrade possibly teasing a return to WWE NXT.

Andrade took to Twitter this week and posted a photo of him holding the NXT Title after winning it from current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event in 2017. Andrade posted the photo with three fist emojis.

This is not the first time Andrade has been rumored for a NXT return since he last appeared on RAW around the 2020 WWE Draft in October. Andrade took some time off to undergo a minor procedure after the Draft, and was never officially drafted to RAW or SmackDown. He was scheduled to be out of action for around a month, but has not returned yet. There were also rumors of Andrade being brought back to RAW with fiancee Charlotte Flair.