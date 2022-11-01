Andre Chase Reacts to WWE Releasing Bodhi Hayward

Andre Chase took to Twitter this afternoon to react to Bodhi Hayward’s release from WWE NXT.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released five NXT Superstars, including former Chase University member Hayward. For more information on the departures, click here.

In an update, Chase expressed gratitude to Hayward and stated that he will always value his friendship.

“I just want to publicly thank @bodhihaywardWWE for his dedication to #ChaseU. I will always appreciate him being my first scholarship athlete, but more importantly I will always appreciate his friendship. Keep going!! [raising hands emoji],” Chase wrote.

As of this writing, Hayward had not publicly commented on his release.

Chase’s complete tweet is below: