Andre Chase Throws In The Towel, Tiffany Stratton Retains Title At NXT GAB

After Sunday night’s premium live event, it is still “Tiffy-Time” in the WWE NXT women’s division.

Tiffany Stratton successfully retained her NXT Women’s Championship with a victory over Thea Hail in their Submission Match at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, TX.

The finish of the match saw Stratton hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever off the ropes onto the back of Hail to soften her up before locking her in a Boston Crab. Hail struggled for a while to escape and when she couldn’t, Andre Chase decided to throw in the towel.

With the victory, Tiffany Stratton is still your NXT Women’s Champion.

Check out WWE’s social media coverage of the NXT Women’s Championship bout from WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 via the posts embedded below.