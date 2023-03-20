Andy Kaufman Announced As Latest Inductee To 2023 Class Of WWE Hall Of Fame

The latest inductee to the 2023 class of the WWE Hall of Fame has been announced.

On Monday, WWE confirmed that actor and former Memphis Wrestling heel Andy Kaufman will be posthumously inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class.

Kaufman will be inducted along with previously announced inductees The Great Muta and Rey Mysterio at a WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled as part of WrestleMania Week.