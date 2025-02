WWE star Angel of Los Garza took to his official Twitter (X) account to announce that he and his wife have welcomed their second child, Alia Atenea to the world. Angel shared a photo of himself, his wife Zaide Lozano, and both of their kids.

Angel wrote, “Family keeps growing❤️‍🔥 Alia Atenea❤️‍🔥 Welcome to our family 😍”

You can check out Angel’s post below.