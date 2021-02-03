Angel Garza Compares The Main WWE Roster To NXT

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, WWE RAW star Angel Garza commented on the differences between the main roster and NXT:

“Look, they are two completely different worlds. You can see it on the television programming. An NXT product is completely different than a SmackDown or Raw product. They are very different processes (creatively speaking). I can tell you that in one you are at the North Pole and in the other you are at the South Pole. It is within the same company, but it does have its differences. The matches have much longer time on NXT than on RAW or SmackDown. The same in terms of storytelling. It’s just completely different.” (quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)

The interview (in Spanish) can be seen below: