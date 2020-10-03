Angel Garza Reveals How He Got Injured At WWE Clash of Champions PPV

In a video published to YouTube, Angel Garza provided an injury update and explained what happened at the Clash of Champions PPV:

“My injury did not come from [the Spanish Fly]…An injury from the Spanish Fly could have been worse. Thank goodness that the injury came later and not from the Spanish Fly. In the Spanish Fly, I landed on my neck. I was not standing fully right on the ropes and Montez Ford launched himself when I was still not fully planted on the rope. It was a matter of moments that my mind went like, ‘Spin’ and that’s the result that you saw [at Clash of Champions].”

“Unfortunately, the injury came afterwards. Montez went for a kick and I grabbed the kick. When I lowered it, I went for the knee, but I put in a little too much force into it. I thought when I was going to do it, [Ford] was a little too far from where I was and I didn’t measure myself properly. When I tried to stretch my leg towards him, the other leg that was supporting it couldn’t handle it and was stretched out too much. That’s when I heard a small pop, like a balloon exploding. Everything around that area started to get really hot and when I tried to move the leg, I had that tension close to my groin and it was my quadriceps, almost reaching my hip. That’s what I felt. The referee came to me and asked if I can continue and I said no. I remember giving Andrade the tag and he asked me what’s wrong and I tell him that I can’t go anymore. WWE has a system that’s really effective where they have all the doctors and medical personnel watching the matches on monitors and they quickly go to the ring to see what’s going on. I told them what I was feeling. The medical team sent me away to get it checked. I was asked if I could walk and I said yes, but couldn’t put any force down there.”

