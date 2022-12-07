Angelina Love on Billy Corgan’s Controversial Comments, Psycho Boy Fodder Reveals Who Helped Him Join NWA

Recently, NWA couple Psycho Boy Fodder and Angelina Love spoke with Fightful Select in for an upcoming interview. Here are some highlights:

* Fodder and Love enjoy bad wrestling because it teaches them not to do it.

* WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton advocated for Fodder’s acceptance into the NWA. EC3 also advocated for him, and Johnny Swinger recommended him.

* Love stated that she enjoys collaborating with NWA President Billy Corgan. She also enjoys the relaxed atmosphere of the locker room.

* Love believes Corgan was correct in his comments about a possible NWA Empower 2 event. Corgan, she claims, is a fan of women’s wrestling and has always supported her. She was not offended by his remarks, and she does not believe Empower 2 will take place. Corgan’s original comments from August can be found here, and his recent follow-up comments can be found here.

* When her ring career is over, Love wants to work as an agent or producer.

* Fodder wants to work with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy. Trish Stratus, a WWE Hall of Famer, was named as Love’s ideal opponent.