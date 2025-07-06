Angelo Dawkins Opens Up About Knee Concerns After TLC Match Spot

WWE Tag Team Champion and one-half of The Street Profits Angelo Dawkins recently spoke with Strawberry On Ice about various topics. He discussed the TLC Match that took place on the April 25th edition of SmackDown, expressing his concerns for his knees during the match.

Dawkins said, “I mean honestly to be fair to with you, I have a really big time fear of heights. Then you know my knees broke the fall, so that was cool. The cool part is I had meniscus surgery at the beginning of the year, so I had to really see if my meniscus surgery really worked you know what I’m saying? I mean it looks liked it worked…people forget I’m 280 pounds alright? Gravity–I can jump pretty high, but gravity is also a real thing when it comes to me.”

