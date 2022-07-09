Angelo Dawkins Reacts to Claims That He’s “Not Good” and “Second Fiddle” to Montez Ford

The Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins addressed online discussion surrounding him and Montez Ford during an appearance on Corey Graves’ podcast “After The Bell.”

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hear all the talk on the internet all the time about Tez. Tez is a freak of nature. That’s my brother. I know he’s good. I know he’s talented. He’s destined to become the world champion. But then on the hand, I saw people talking about me like I’m some scrub or whatever. That took me back to when I first started. When I first started, people were talking like I wasn’t even going to make it a month at that time. I was like, ‘Oh, all right. We’ll see.’ Now everybody is talking about me in that kind of way, saying I’m like, second fiddle, like I’m just the other guy or whatever.”

“Everybody thinks for some reason, some weird reason, that I’m not good. I’m very unselfish. I do whatever I can to make the match great. Tez is obviously the more out there guy, so I don’t mind being in the background. I star in my role. I’ll play my role. I’m a role player in a way, but then I had to remind everybody like, hey, dawg, you’re gonna have to put some respect on my name like, the talk is starting to piss me off now. Now you’re about to see a different me.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)