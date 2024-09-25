Ann Callis, Lawyer For Janel Grant, Issue Statement On Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon”

The reactions to Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” docuseries continue to surface.

Janel Grant’s lawyer, Ann Callis, is the latest to comment publicly on the highly-anticipated six-episode documentary series focusing on the life and career of former longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Callis issued the following statement to Brandon Thurston of POSTWrestling.com regarding the portrayal of McMahon in the new docuseries:

“The ‘Mr. McMahon’ docuseries makes it clear there is no difference between Vince McMahon’s on-air persona and his true self, they are one and the same. His “character” – known for violent outbursts, sexual deviance, and manipulation – is the real Vince McMahon and exactly what Janel Grant experienced behind closed doors at WWE for years.



“While the docuseries put McMahon’s obsession with power and control on full display, it only scratches the surface of his criminal behavior and it fails to tell the full story of his abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking of Ms. Grant. She deserves the opportunity to tell her story, on her own time, and in her own way. We look forward to her day in court and to seeing McMahon at last held accountable for his actions.”