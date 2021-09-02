Anna Jay Makes Her Return To AEW On This Week’s Dynamite

Anna Jay, who has been out of action for several months due to a shoulder injury, made her return to AEW on the September 1st 2021 edition of Dynamite. Anna came to the aid of Tay Conti who was being double teamed by Penelope Ford and The Bunny.

