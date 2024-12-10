Anna Jay Sets Sights On Championship Glory This Wednesday On Dynamite

AEW star Anna Jay will compete for gold on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, and if she wins, it will be a watershed moment for her because it will be her first title win.

Anna posted on social media: “I truly used to dream of this… I looked up to her and admired her so much. Now……. It’s MY time. I’m ending this year with my first belt.. LFG. 😈”

Jay made her AEW debut in April 2020, facing Hikaru Shida in a losing effort.

Also set for Wednesday night is Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin in a Gold League match for the Continental Classic.