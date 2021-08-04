Announced Line-Up For Next Week’s WWE NXT

A “Face to Face” segment with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode. The segment will be mediated by NXT General Manager William Regal. This is likely where Cole vs. O’Reilly III will be officially announced for the Takeover 36 event during SummerSlam Weekend.

Cole and O’Reilly were held off this week’s taped NXT episode with no follow-up to last week’s angle. The announcers noted that Cole is not medically cleared to compete due to the brutal beatdown from O’Reilly at the end of last week’s show.

WWE has also announced that NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will break her silence on the recent turn by Dakota Kai during next week’s show. Tonight’s NXT episode featured a video package with Kai talking about why she turned on Gonzalez last week, saying Gonzalez became the star of the team, and Kai was not happy with being her sidekick. Kai said she brought Gonzalez into this world, and she will take her out when she become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Kai vs. Gonzalez is expected for the title at Takeover 36.

NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov will also appear next Tuesday night on NXT. A Prime Target preview video aired on tonight’s show, to push the Dragunov vs. NXT UK Champion WALTER match for Takeover 36. This will be Dragunov’s first appearance on the main NXT TV show.

Finally, Ember Moon vs. Sarray has been announced for next week’s NXT show. Moon has not appeared since her July 13 singles loss to Kai, while Sarray also last appeared on July 13, when she defeated Gigi Dolin.