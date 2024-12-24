Announcement For AEW Shockwave TV Deal Not Expected In The Near Future

Despite AEW securing a lucrative deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to keep Dynamite and Collision on its networks, the status of another rumored show, Shockwave, remains uncertain.

AEW had reportedly been in discussions with FOX for a one-hour program tentatively named Shockwave, which was rumored to air on FS1. The company even filed a trademark for the name. However, no official updates have been provided on the project’s progress.

Meanwhile, AEW confirmed that the December 27th episode of Rampage will likely be its last for the foreseeable future, as the company shifts its focus to its current programming slate.

During a segment on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed questions about when fans might expect an announcement regarding Shockwave.

Meltzer explained:

“No time soon. I mean, you know, the thing like, obviously, that there were talks with Fox and AEW, numbers fell. And, I mean, that’s the key. I mean, it’s like, if their numbers had stayed stronger, or, you know, I think that they would have a lot better shot getting on Fox because there are several nights a week where an AEW show could do an AEW show from a year ago, or even six months ago, could have done better than Fox does on those nights. And there are still nights that you could do that, but it’s not as much of a sure thing.”

This reflects AEW’s current focus on maintaining strong ratings and its established partnerships, leaving the future of Shockwave unclear. Fans will need to wait for further developments as the promotion navigates its evolving television strategy.