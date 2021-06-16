Announcement Regarding New WWE “Superfans” Credit Cards

WWE sent out the following press release:

WWE® Superfans Get Their Very Own Credit Card:

The New WWE® Champion Credit Card from Credit One Bank®

Card members will receive cash back rewards and exclusive WWE® discounts

LAS VEGAS (June 16) – Credit One Bank, one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the country, announced today the launch of the WWE Champion Credit Card, the first credit card unveiled as part of the multiyear agreement with global entertainment company WWE. The WWE Champion Credit Card gives card members the opportunity to show off their love of WWE while earning cash back rewards on everyday purchases.

“We’re proud to be launching a product for WWE fans,” said David Herpers, head of product at Credit One Bank. “Helping our customers get more for their money is a tenant of everything we do, and the WWE Champion Credit Card is designed to do that in unique and rewarding ways.”

“WWE has the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to give them an opportunity to not only earn cash back rewards but get exclusive opportunities on WWE merchandise and experiences with the new WWE Champion Credit Card from Credit One Bank,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer.

The WWE Champion Credit Card offers benefits* including:

3% cash back rewards on eligible internet, cable, satellite TV, and mobile phone services

2% cash back rewards on eligible dining purchases

1% cash back rewards on all other purchases

WWE merchandise discounts

Up to 10% cash back rewards from participating merchants through the More Rewards Program

Credit One Bank and WWE will be working together to provide additional card member benefits specifically tailored for WWE fans.

*For more information, visit Credit One Bank’s product page at creditonebank.com/credit-cards.