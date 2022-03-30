Another AEW Dynamite Match For Tonight

CM Punk vs. Max Caster has been added to tonight’s AEW Dynamite lineup.
#AEW GM @TonyKhan just announced on @BustedOpenRadio that the #BestInTheWorld @CMPunk will go 1-on-1 with #theAcclaimed's @PlatinumMax Caster TONIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork https://t.co/dkCFtbzFoJ pic.twitter.com/7d5aR3pOEq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2022
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia SC. Below is the updated lineup-
-FTR vs. The Gunn Club
-Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin
-The Bunny vs. TBA (Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier, TBA will be signed by Tony Khan tonight)
-Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley
-CM Punk vs. Max Caster