Another AEW Dynamite Match For Tonight

CM Punk vs. Max Caster has been added to tonight’s AEW Dynamite lineup.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia SC. Below is the updated lineup-

-FTR vs. The Gunn Club

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

-The Bunny vs. TBA (Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier, TBA will be signed by Tony Khan tonight)

-Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley

-CM Punk vs. Max Caster