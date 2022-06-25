Another AEW Star Reportedly Out of Action

With another star out of action just as a significant storyline was about to begin, AEW’s situation with injured wrestlers has gotten worse.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Jungle Boy is also sidelined due to an injury. Christian Cage and Jungle Boy have recently begun a feud, however Jungle Boy was not present at Dynamite this past Wednesday. There is no information available regarding the type, extent, or timing of the injury.

The most recent name to appear on the injured list is Jungle Boy. The list also includes Darius Martin (from a car accident), Kenny Omega, Buddy Matthews, Skye Blue, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Anthony Bowens, Luther, The Bunny, and Red Velvet.

Matt Hardy was said to be hurt as well, although he recently declared himself to be in good health, despite claims that he may have been injured during his Triplemania match.

AEW's preparations for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view have had to adjust several times due to the injuries.