Another AEW Wrestler Announces He Has Covid-19

In addition to Lance Archer, AEW wrestler Benjamin Carter announced that he tested positive for Covid-19. Carter competed on this week’s “Late Night Dynamite” special (which was a taped show) against Scorpio Sky. Carter also wrestled against Lee Johnson on AEW Dark.

Here is Carter’s statement:

“I have tested positive for COVID-19.

Man. You literally can’t write it. After this Tuesday I was on an all time high… and to be honest, I kinda still am. The outpouring of support recently has been utterly mind blowing and I can’t thank everyone enough.

Having said that, I had some really cool things lined up in the coming weeks that I now have to back out of. All of which really stings.

But hey, I feel fine. I guess I don’t really taste my food as much as I normally do, but I feel fine. For now anyways.

Cheers again for all the love that’s been shown. I’m truly living my American Dream.”

Carter also noted the following:

“AEW carry out strict testing and don’t let anyone on the premises without a negative test result. I tested negative each time I was there.

I got it at some point after.”